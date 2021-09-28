Tickets now available for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis sacks Grambling State’s quarterback in the Bayou Classic. (Photo by Tre’Von Ware).

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The #1 HBCU Classic is coming to the Caesars Superdome. Southern University will play Grambling State University on Nov. 27.

Tickets are now available for purchase.

If you are interested in attending this rivalry game, visit the SU ticket office: Call (225) 771-3171 or email sutickets@subr.edu.

Southern University would like to remind everyone that all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for all official Bayou Classic events. To view the state and local COVID-19 regulations, visit mybayouclassic.com.