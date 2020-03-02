Three rallies to win game three: Cajuns take series over Sam Houston State

(UL Athletics) – After finding itself behind three separate times on Sunday, Louisiana Baseball used its run production in the seventh and eighth inning to win the series and beat Sam Houston State, 7-5, at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Sam Houston State (6-4) was the first to strike in Sunday’s matchup by plating a run in the first inning off Louisiana (4-8) starting pitcher Will Moriarty.

Tremaine Spears responded for the Ragin’ Cajuns by smacking a two-out RBI double to left-center field to make the game, 1-1 in the second frame.

The Bearkats added three runs in the third inning off a single, error and wild pitch, setting the score at 4-1 in favor of Sam Houston State. Sunday’s starter Moriarty was effective in his 3.2 innings of work, striking out nine batters.

Gavin Bourgeois then came up in huge spot, clearing the bases with a three-run double to left field to tie the game at 4-4.

Sam Houston State was relentless all afternoon, adding a run on a sac-bunt against Brandon Talley which made the game 5-4 after six innings. Talley was tremendous in his relief appearance, earning the win while tossing four innings. He allowed just one hit and fanned four batters.

The Ragin’ Cajuns needed to respond down a run and waited until the seventh inning to do so. Connor Dupuy started the frame with a lead off walk, then Bourgeois was hit by a pitch to give Louisiana runners on first and second with zero outs. Similar to Saturday’s game, Brennan Breaux moved both runners over to give Louisiana a chance to tie the game.

Sam Houston State’s pitcher then threw a wild pitch, which scored Dupuy and tied the game at 5-5. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, freshman Julian Brock singled to right field to give Louisiana a 6-5 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns added an insurance run in the eighth inning from an errant throw by SHSU’s catcher, making the game 7-5. That two-run lead was all Jacob Schultz needed to earn the save and close out the game for Louisiana.

Louisiana will travel to Houston, Texas, and play Rice on Tuesday night, starting at 6:30 p.m.