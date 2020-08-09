The Latest: Johnson, Scheffler open final round with birdies

Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest from the PGA Championship, the first golf major of the year, at TPC Harding Park:

___

All the leaders are on the course for the final round of the PGA Championship. And more than a few of them are off to a nice start.

Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler each opened their rounds with birdies. That brought Johnson to 10 under, still one shot ahead of Scheffler.

Also off to a hot start are Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau. Playing in the fourth-to-last group, they each opened with a pair of birdies to get to 8 under.

Johnson is looking for his second major. He has taken the lead into the final round of three majors before but hasn’t closed out any of them.

Brooks Koepka, in search of a PGA three-peat, had a bogey on No. 2 and is 6 under — four out of the lead.

Jordan Spieth, who played early and shot 67, said he wouldn’t be surprised if someone shot a 30 on the back nine.

___

As if the final round of the PGA Championship didn’t have enough possibilities, Jordan Spieth finished his final round at Harding Park and said the back nine was set up for good scoring.

Spieth said he wouldn’t be surprised if someone shot a 30 on the back nine. He said except for the pin at the par-3 11th, most are in spots where birdies can be made.

Moments later, Byeong Hun An made a hole-in-one on No. 11. It was the first ace at a major in which no one cheered because no spectators are allowed.

Dustin Johnson goes into the final round with a one-shot lead, with 20 players separated by five shots.

As for Spieth? He closed with a 67, again finishing back in the pack. Since winning the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open, Spieth hasn’t won any tournament. This is the third straight major he will finish at least 10 shots out of the lead.