The Latest: Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans

The Belmont Stakes will limit attendance to 11,000 spectators for the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday for the race on June 5.

The New York Racing Association says it will offer advance pre-sale options on Wednesday to people who bought tickets for last year’s Belmont Stakes, which was held without fans because of the global pandemic.

NYRA says that required mandatory seating and social distancing will limit tickets to reserved seats and hospitality areas. No general admission tickets are available at this time. If capacity limits increase before the race, more tickets would be made available.

All fans must submit proof of completed vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in.

The Preakness Stakes on May 15 is limiting attendance to 10,000. The Kentucky Derby had attendance of 51,838 last weekend.

Another of horse racing’s major events will have spectators, too. Tickets for the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar will go on sale July 16.

Organizers say fans will be welcomed back for the Nov. 5-6 event at the track north of San Diego, although they did not specify whether attendance would be limited. They said attendance would be dictated by state and local health and safety guidelines.

Last year’s event at Keeneland in Kentucky also was held without fans because of the global pandemic.

Brendon Todd has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third straight PGA Tour event that has yielded a positive result in pre-tournament testing.

Four players, including Tyrrell Hatton of England, tested positive last week at the Valspar Championship. Seamus Powers of Ireland tested positive a week earlier in New Orleans.

Todd was replaced in the field in Charlotte, North Carolina, by J.J. Spaun.

