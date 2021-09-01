The Latest: Muguruza, Jabeur quickly reach US Open 3rd round

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

12:45 p.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur had quick victories to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The ninth-seeded Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-2. She could next face No. 18 seed Victoria Azarenka, who reached her third U.S. Open final last year.

The 20th-seeded Jabeur routed Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was the first player to reach the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic of Serbia withdrew for medical reasons.

___

11:50 a.m.

Play has started on the U.S. Open’s outside courts after they were dried following morning rain.

No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev and 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov were among the players who got started late after play was delayed on the courts that aren’t covered.

More rain was expected throughout the day in the New York area on Wednesday.

Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium both have roofs that can be closed.

___

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women’s No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports