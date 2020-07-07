The Latest: Women’s British Open to go ahead at Royal Troon

Ricardo Zapata, left, a photographer for the Los Angeles Angels, has his temperature taken by Sarah Morris before entering Angels Stadium for baseball practice on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. New protocols like temperature checks, social distancing, and limiting amount of people allowed in sports venues have been put in place due to the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The R&A is going ahead with the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon without spectators.

The Women’s British Open is set for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon along the Ayrshire coast of Scotland. It would be the first major on the LPGA Tour schedule that is played this year and it would be the week after the Ladies Scottish Open on the other side of the country just east of Edinburgh.

Qualifying for the AIG Women’s British Open has been canceled. The R&A says the field will be comprised of leading players from the women’s world ranking and recognizing top performances at recent events on the world’s leading tours.

The R&A says it will create a bio secure zone at Royal Troon for those essential to the championship. It says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure a safe championship without spectators.

___

The International Cycling Union says this year’s BMX world championships have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to be held in Houston in May and was at first postponed.

The UCI says no new host was found “despite its best efforts to come up with an alternative.”

The next BMX worlds are scheduled to start in Papendal, Netherlands, in August 2021. That is one week after the Tokyo Olympics. Four BMX medal events are on the Olympic program.

The UCI also says the 2020 season in BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland World Cup will not happen.

___

Sixteen players and officials from Bulgarian soccer club Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus.

The club from the Black Sea town of Varna says 12 players are among the positive cases and adds “all players who tested positive are quarantined and we have taken the necessary precautions.”

Cherno More played a league game against Tsarsko Selo in Sofia on Thursday. The laboratory that conducted pre-match tests admitted the following day that it had not announced that one of the players on the team from Sofia had tested positive.

Cherno More says the club is still ready to play on Tuesday against Arda Kardzhali despite the positive tests. The quarantined players would be replaced by members of the team’s junior squad.

___

The Austrian soccer league has started an investigation into the coronavirus testing procedures of all 16 second-division teams after three players from one club tested positive over the weekend.

The league says each club must provide receipts and test results to prove that all players have been tested on a weekly basis since play resumed on June 5 after a 12-week break.

The investigation comes after last-place Kapfenberger SV apparently breached the anti-coronavirus rules by failing to structurally test its players.

The league opened proceedings against Kapfenberg on Monday.

___

Two more badminton tournaments have been canceled in the revamped calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The China Masters in Lingshui was canceled after already being moved from February to May and then to August.

It was to be the first comeback event but that’s now expected to be the Chinese Taipei Open in Taipei from Sept. 1-6.

The Dutch Open in Almere in October was also put off for this year.

___

