The Breakers are Back! New Orleans awarded return of USFL franchise

New Orleans Breakers Marcus Dupree (22) can?t find a clear path as he runs into a pile of Philadelphia Stars defensive players in the first half of USFL game on Friday, April 27, 1984 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly four decades after the United States Football League folded, Fox Sports announced on Monday the return of the professional football league which is slated for Spring 2022.

The league will feature eight teams, all of which were original members of the USFL during the league’s three-year lifespan (1983-85). The New Orleans Breakers (1984) is one of the eight returning. The original Breakers team began Boston (1983) before relocating to Louisiana the following season. The team spent only one season in New Orleans before moving on to Portland for the league’s final year (1985).

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert played all three seasons with the original USFL, including two with the Michigan Panthers where he was named the MVP of the championship game in 1983. He was also named the league’s best quarterback that season. Hebert finished his USFL career with the Oakland Invaders and is the league’s all-time leading passer with 13,137 yards.

RT if you’re with NOLA 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ucLV3goFpW — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) November 22, 2021

Former McNeese State running back Buford Jordan spent two seasons with the Breakers before signing the with Saints in 1986. And former Saints head coach Jim Mora coached the Philadelphia Stars, including

The league consists of two four-team divisions:

NORTH DIVISION

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

SOUTH DIVISION

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL,” said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations in a release. “These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season.”

According to the league’s website, the USFL will play in one host city, the location of which is yet to be announced. The teams will play a 10-game schedule, followed by semifinals between the top two teams in each division to crown the division winners. Then, the championship will be played between those two winners.