Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Million Dollar Dip

NEW ORLEANS – This odd combination originated in Neiman Marcus department store restaurant in the 1950s and became an instant favorite. Test Kitchen Taylor is teaching you how to make this great game-day dip!

Million Dollar Dip

Ingredients

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar

5 green onions, sliced

⅓ cup sliced almonds

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients and serve with crackers. The dip can be served right away or kept covered in the fridge for up to 3 days to use whenever you need it.

