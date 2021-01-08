Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Mac & Cheese Bites

NEW ORLEANS — Test Kitchen Taylor is turning a comfort food classic into a perfect game day snack – Mac & Cheese Bites!

Mac + Cheese Bites

Ingredients

Mac + Cheese, cooked

Shredded cheddar

Crumbled bacon, optional



Directions

Grease a nonstick mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Portion cooked mac and cheese into the muffin cups.

Pack the mac and cheese into the muffin cups.

Sprinkle with shredded cheese.

Bake the mac and cheese cups for 15 minutes, until bubbling.

Remove them to a wire rack to cool for at least 10 minutes.

Top with crumbled bacon and enjoy!

