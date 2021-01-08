Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Hogs in a Huddle

NEW ORLEANS – It’s pigs in a blanket, with a Cajun twist! Test Kitchen Taylor is calling her andouille sausage creation “Hogs in a Huddle.” This treat is the perfect finger food for your family to enjoy while watching football this weekend!

Hogs in a Huddle

Ingredients

1 can crescent roll dough

1 egg yolk mixed with a tablespoon of water

andouille sausage

Creole mustard



Directions

Preheat the oven to 375° and position a rack in the center.

Arrange the puff pastry on a work surface and brush the top edges with the egg wash.

Place the sausages on the bottom edges and roll up the pastry, pressing the edges to seal.

Freeze the logs for 10 minutes, or until firm.

Cut the logs into 1/2-inch slices and place them cut side up in 3 mini muffin pans.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden and sizzling.

Turn out onto a paper towel-lined rack to cool.

