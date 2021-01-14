Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Best Ever Chip Dip

NEW ORLEANS – A combination of fresh herbs and creamy ingredients makes this chip dip the best ever! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing you how to make it for game-day.

Best Ever Chip Dip

Ingredients

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp dried minced onion

1/4 cup parsley

1/4 cup fresh dill

1/4 cup fresh chives

1 tbsp garlic

Directions

Mix all ingredients together well. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve with chips or cut up veggies.

