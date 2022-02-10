NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the Super Bowl just days away, former Big Game MVP, two-time NFL champion and Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis zoomed in to WGNO Sports to talk football and share a few tips for hosting the perfect Super Bowl bash this weekend.

Davis is one of just eight running back to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season, but the former Denver Broncos legend was all about the quarterbacks during the call, including former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow who is all set to lead the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) against the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.

“I think Joe thinks he’s still at LSU,” said Davis, who played collegiately at Georgia. “He is playing the game on a level that is really not seen from a second-year quarterback, and a guy that got hurt in the middle of his first year. And he plays with such poise, he plays with such confidence. The guy is out there doing a remarkable job and he’s leading these young players to a play where that team has not been in 41 years.

“This is incredible to see him do that.”

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Still on the topic of signal-callers, the conversation shifted to the current state of the Saints’ QB depth chart with both Jameis Winston and Trevor Seimian on one-year contracts and the jury still out on gadget-man Taysom Hill.

One name familiar to both New Orleans and Davis is current Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who like Winston and Siemian finds himself wrapping up a one-year deal in Denver.

Could the beloved 29-year-old former Pro-Bowler, who guided the Saints to a perfect 5-0 while Drew Brees recovered from a thumb injury in 2019, find himself back on the New Orleans roster?

“You guys (New Orleans) had Teddy. You know Teddy,” said Davis. “Teddy is ‘Steady Teddy’ in everything he does. On the football field, with the media on the podium he’s got the demeanor and attitude that is calming.

Teddy is a really good quarterback. He’s not an elite quarterback by any means and I don’t think he ever will be, but I think Teddy could get your team in a position to where [the Saints] are competitive every game.

“He plays it safe. He’s not going to turn the ball over a lot. He’s not going to put you in a bad situation, but he’s not going to make those game-changing plays either.

“So I think Teddy could be an option for [the Saints].”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 09: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In regards to the multi-talented Hill, Davis questions his use after the team gave him a rather unique four-year contract extension worth anywhere from $22.5 million to $95 millon depending on the position he plays.

“Taysom Hill is an interesting quarterback for me, because you [the Saints] paid him a lot of money last year and I wasn’t sure [whether that] was that ‘quarterback’ money? Or was that ‘ultimate weapon’ money? Not sure what’s going to happen with that,” explained Davis.

“Everybody is looking for that quarterback and it’s not many out on the market, and there doesn’t look like there is going to be a lot in this draft that’s coming up. That’s why that position pays a lot. I wish I could come back and be a quarterback, I ain’t gonna lie to you, because they are paying quarterbacks a lot of money.

“And there’s only a few quarterbacks in the game that really warrant that kind of money.”

As for Davis’ Super Bowl LVI pick?

“I going with the Rams as an early pick,” he said.