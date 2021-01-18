Super Bowl Experience construction ramps up along Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – With just 20 days to go before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, construction has ramped up across Tampa Bay in preparation for the big game.

“You are seeing a lot of the plans come to life. This is something we have been working on for a while so to visually see the progress is amazing,” said President and CEO of Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee Rob Higgins.

Crews have taken over Julian B Lane Riverfront Park to transform it into the Super Bowl Experience, best described as an interactive theme park for all ages.

“Whether it’s being able to kick, or punt, or pass, seeing the Lombardi trophy, or doing virtual meet and greets, there will be something for everybody,” added Higgins.

Of course, COVID-19 protocols will be in place once the Super Bowl Experience opens to the public on January 29.

Fans must wear a face covering at all times except when actively eating and/or drinking in the food and beverage consumption zones. Face coverings are defined as masks or other non-vented coverings that cover the nose and mouth. Face shields may not be worn in lieu of a face covering.

Guests should maintain a social distance separation of six feet, unless they are family members or in the same household; in which case, the family groups should practice appropriate social distancing.

Queue lines for entrance, games, restrooms, concessions, and activities will have social distancing measures in place to enforce six feet of separation.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the venues for guest use.

Tickets for Super Bowl Experience are free and have to be reserved via the NFL OnePass mobile app. Fans must download the app and select a date and session to reserve a ticket. There will also be a standby queue for fans who do not register for a specific session in advance.

You can learn more about the Super Bowl Experience on the NFL website.