What a couple of days it’s been in the coaching world. Nick Saban retires at Alabama, and in the NFL, The Patriots and longtime coach Bill Belichick part ways after 24 years.

In those 24 seasons… Carencro native and LSU great Kevin Faulk played for New England for 13 of them, his whole career.

FAULK, played in 161 games rushed for more than 36 hundred yards and 16 touchdowns in a Patriots uniform.

All the while, taking in all the knowledge and wisdom of one of the greatest football minds, Bill Belichick.

Faulk says, “Being a big time player as a football player coming into the NFL, you think you knew everything about the game of football until you run into a guy like Bill Belichick, who’s very attention to detail and he really let you know about the game of football. “

Kevin admits it was a shock to hear, Belichick was leaving New England, but took him back to something the future Hall of Fame Coach used to always tell the player.

He says, “He taught us, it’s the business. And if you don’t if you’re not consistent, you know, you never know what can happen. Your job could be in jeopardy.”

What’s not in Jeapordy, Belichick’s future… he’s a mere 15 wins away from Don Shula’s all time winningest record. A record, Faulk believes he’ll reach, at his next job. Many speculate Atlanta or Washington.

“He wants to be in the trenches. He’s that guy that wants to be teachers. He wants to be the mind behind everything that’s going on.”

The Patriots didn’t waste much time in finding his replacement. Jerod Mayo: a guy familiar with the Patriot Way… tabbed to replace Belichick…

Faulk says “Very intelligent young man. You’re going to get a very intelligent coach. It’s crazy because about ten years ago, he talked about it. Maybe not ten, six, seven years ago he talked about it because he was in the business world. He had retired and he was in the business world. He thought about, you know, this is not for me. I think I’m going to jump into coaching eventually and look what happened.”

What Patriot fans hope happens next, is a return to the top of the NFL…