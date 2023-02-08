PHOENIX, Az. (NEXSTAR) — Six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb, best known as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback who took the team to a Super Bowl, now calls Super Bowl LVII host state Arizona home.

Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, he sat down to recall the once-in-a-lifetime experience of playing in the NFL’s biggest game.

McNabb played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Eagles, leading them to eight playoff appearances, five NFC East titles, five conference championship games and one Super Bowl loss.

“I go every day leading up to the game,” McNabb recalled about the big game experience. “Just the excitement. It just felt like a breath of fresh air.”

In Super Bowl XXXIX, the Eagles barely lost to the Patriots, 24-21. McNabb passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions. In 2008, the Eagles traveled to Phoenix for the NFC Championship game and lost. Once again, they missed out on an opportunity to win the big one.

“Everyone always asked the question, ‘do you regret anything?’ And I don’t, because it makes us who we are when the game is over,” McNabb said.

McNabb now spends his time in Arizona working with the Caris Sports Foundation. The group aims to give all children the chance to participate in sports. The group’s goal is to “level up” the playing field.

McNabb last played in the NFL in 2011. He was traded to Washington in 2010, started 13 games for the Redskins that season and six for Minnesota the following year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)