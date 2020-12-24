Big Game Bound Week 16: Titans vs. Packers, Seahawks vs. Rams, the state of the Bears

PROGRAM NOTE: The Week 16 and Week 17 episodes of “Big Game Bound” will not be streamed. The episodes, hosted by FOX 2 in St. Louis, will be available on demand at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Streaming will resume in January 2021.

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” we preview a rare late-season matchup involving division leaders with 10+ wins under their belts: the Tennessee Titans travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers Sunday night. KTVI FOX2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne discusses the Big Game with Cory Curtis in Nashville. Curtis says the Titans are more than just their monster running back Derrick Henry, and shouldn’t have trouble playing in Wisconsin in late December.

Next, Martin and AJ McCord preview the game that could decide the NFC West as the Los Angeles Rams head for Seattle to try and derail Russell Wilson’s bid for a division title. McCord says Wilson will have a healthy offensive line and running backs at the ready as the Seahawks try and defend the one-man wrecking crew that is Aaron Donald.

We’ll also look at the state of one of the NFL’s signature franchises as the Chicago Bears head for Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game has implications for the draft instead of the playoff picture. Jarrett Payton looks at what’s at stake the last two weeks of the season for embattled Head Coach Matt Nagy and QB Mitchell Trubisky.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.