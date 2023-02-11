We’re just one day away from Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play each other for the Lombardi Trophy tomorrow. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton have been covering all things Super Bowl this week from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For Saturday’s show, the headline guest is Donovan McNabb, a name and face familiar to Philadelphia Eagles fans. After starring at Syracuse, McNabb led a dynamic offensive in Philly under coach Andy Reid. He spent 11 seasons with the Eagles and led them to five NFC Championship Games. The Eagles reached the Super Bowl only once, however, losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Eagles retired his No. 5. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was named to the franchise’s 75th Anniversary Team. McNabb later played for Washington and Minnesota.

We’ll also talk to a pair of Hall of Fame running backs: Earl Campbell and Tony Dorsett.

Campbell punished defenders over eight seasons with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints. He won the MVP award in his rookie season, along with NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL Rookie of the Year honors. The Heisman winner was the backbone of the Oilers offense during the “Luv Ya Blue” era.

Dorsett spent the bulk of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and played one season with the Denver Broncos. Also a Heisman winner in college, he won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year during the same season. Upon his retirement, Dorsett trailed only the great Walter Payton on the all-time rushing list.

Also joining the show: “super agent” Leigh Steinberg. Often cited as the inspiration behind Tom Cruise’s character in Jerry Maguire, Steinberg represents some of the biggest names in sports, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

We’ll also check in with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, who offers a unique perspective, as the Colts faced both the Chiefs and the Eagles in the regular season. Indy topped Kansas City early in the season and lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles. He’ll discuss the challenges defenses face against both team’s dynamic offenses.

The Super Bowl is almost here and we have one more Big Game Bound left for the season! Don’t miss our two-hour gameday special tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET (Sunday, Feb. 12) live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s a look at our shows this week: