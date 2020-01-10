4 things the Chiefs need to do to beat the Texans in the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The playoff game against the Houston Texans is on fast approach, and the Chiefs are preparing for a pseudo-rematch after loosing to the Texas team in October.

Although they are not the exact same teams they were when they met months ago, the Chiefs now have a mostly healthy and full roster and they are expected to win by most analysts, the Texans are still expected to give the KC team a run for their money.

Here are four things, broken down by FOX4’s Harold Kuntz, that the Chiefs need to do to ensure a win this Sunday.

1. Limiting Deshaun Watson

Watson is just as potent on the ground as he is in the air. In a comparison of Chiefs and Texans statistics, we see he threw for just about 200 yards fewer than Mahomes this season and had the 2nd-highest rushing yards for the team.

During a news conference featuring Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, has also said he knows Watson is a winner who doesn’t quit. The Chiefs will have to play hard all game long, especially after the Texans came back last minute to win against the Bills in overtime, 22-19.

2. Shutting down the pass game

The Chiefs have been good at stopping the pass game all year, ranking 5th in the NFL.

However, safety Juan Thornhill is out with a torn ACL. This means the Chiefs replace him with Ryan Hunter or maybe Amarni Watts. Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward may have to step up as corners to contain the pass game, especially against potent wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

3. Strong special teams and limiting turnovers

It’s the fine tuning and extra cogs of the football machine that are extremely important in these high-profile games. First, the Chiefs kickers need to be on their games. Dustin Colquitt and Harrison Butker have been fairly consistent all year, and they will need to keep this up.

As far as turnovers,

4. Establish some run game

It’s going to get physical in the cold at Arrowhead. Put this on top of the Chief’s run game all year, which has not been as strong as the Texans. Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy both ran for a little more than 450 yards, which is much less than the Texan’s top rusher, Carlos Hyde, who ran for 1,070 yards.

Mahomes said the team worked on balance between passing and running in the bye week, so expect to see a good mix of ground and air attacks on offense.