Successful start for UL sets up highly-anticipated matchup with LSU

LAFAYETTE, La – Another midweek game for the Ragin’ Cajun women. It’s one that is circled on the calendar.

LSU and new head coach Kim Mulkey come to the Cajundome for just the second time in the series history.

Thursday’s matchup at the Cajundome against LSU will be just the seventh meeting between the two programs.

The Cajuns are 2-0 this season with a key win on the road at Rice in their last outing.

Head coach Garry Brodhead says this game will once again test his team, and he would love to have a packed Cajundome Thursday.

“I hope that we can get 5,000 or 6,000,” Brodhead says. “I don’t know. We can hold 12,000. I think LSU is gonna bring some fans. I’m also thinking that Lafayette should show up. I hear it all the time. ‘Bring some good teams in, then we’ll come.’ Well here ya go. Here’s a great program that is gonna be really good under a really good coach. Let’s see how we can do against a really good coach and try to grow our program also.”