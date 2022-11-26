LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between St. Charles Catholic and Parkview Baptist featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.
The Comets beat Parkview Baptist, 40-21.
- St. Charles Catholic Comets beat Parkview Baptist, 40-21
