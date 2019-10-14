Southern runs for 226 yards, beats PVAMU 34-28

BATON ROUGE – During his weekly presser leading up to Southern’s game against Prairie View A&M, head coach Dawson Odums said it isn’t a bad thing to be one-dimensional on offense, if it’s working. The ground game worked for the Jaguars against the Panthers. Southern totaled 226 rushing yards, and Devon Benn lead the way with 87 rushing yards and a 29-yard touchdown where he ran through a Panthers’ defender.

“That was big. Our sideline went crazy. Coach just kept telling us ‘just keep chipping away, keep chipping away and the big play are going to come,’ and it came,” Benn said.

“He does that in practice. He works hard. He works on it during the week, and it shows on Saturday. I wasn’t surprised because he’s a hard worker. He’s a playmaker, and that’s what playmakers do,” said senior linebacker Calvin Lunkins.

