BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter.

Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.

Moving forward, they control their own destiny. If they’re able to run the table, they will be heading to the SWAC championship game.

Head coach Eric Dooley learned something about his team on Saturday he thinks brings them just that much closer to the championship level he wants.

“A lot of times to get a good team, you got to go through a lot of different phases. And I thought to pull out a close ballgame, you know, the games that we’ve been able to win this year here in a sense has kind of been lopsided.” Dooley said.

