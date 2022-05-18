New Orleans, LA — Southern University baseball team hits two huge home runs against the Privateers, but fell short 5-4 on the road in front of 626 fans at Maestri Field on the campus of University of New Orleans.

The Jaguars played five different pitchers on the night giving up five hits and five runs on the night.

The Jaguars picked up four runs off ten hits on the day. In the third inning Tremaine Spears picked up his seventh home run of the season nailing the Privateers fast ball over the left field wall and sending Jovante Dorris racing across home plate to give the Jags a 2-1 edge over UNO. In the seventh inning Jalon Mack singled to left center to send AJ Walter tied the game up 3 all. In the eighth inning Michael Latulas homered to left field to pick up his fourth home run of the season.

We did a lot of good things as a group tonight. Some freshman stepped up an threw some quality innings and gave us some good at bats. In the end we have to make pitches. A lot to build off of that should carry over into this final weekend series, said Chris Crenshaw , Southern Head Coach.

Mykel Page goes 2-3 on the season . The Jaguars scoring came from Dorris, Latulas, Spears and Walter with one run each.

SU is 19-29, 18-9 SWAC on the season.

Up Next

Southern will be back in action on Thursday night for the final home series of the season, as they take on Alcorn State University for a three game weekend series. First pitch is slated for 6 PM.

(Recap via Southern Athletics)