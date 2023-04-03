HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The 2022 Southland Conference co-champions concluded spring practice with the Lions’ annual showcase at Strawberry Field in Hammond, La., on Saturday afternoon.

Opting for a non-traditional spring game gives the Lions more time train talent and perhaps less time to risk injury in game-speed simulation.

“It’s another day for us to get another workout in situationally,” Coach Scelfo told WGNO Sports. “So, we did two minutes today, we did some red zone stuff, able to get in some red zone seven on seven and then we had to move the field, which is similar to a scrimmage.

“But what you don’t want to do is just run a bunch of plays with guys that you know you’re not quite sure you’re ready to play yet. And that’s we’re still looking, we’re still developing, we’re still growing, and that’s where we’re at right now.”

Currently, the Lions are looking to replace Cephus Johnson, who at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds leaves some sizeable shoes to fill at the quarterback position.

Southeastern rotated a trio of signal-callers throughout the showcase, including Eli Sawyer who split time with Johnson and contributed with 1,605 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t, But I know no matter who goes in the game, [QB Coach Greg Stevens] is going to have something good for all of us.,” admitted Sawyer when asked if he wanted the starting job.

“As long as we win, I just want to keep winning championships because that’s all we want to do. It’s ‘Title Town’ and we just gotta keep winning championships.”

A pair of transfers round out the group, with Zach Clement from Northwestern State and former Washington State and Hawaii quarterback Cammon Cooper.

“Yeah, we really don’t have a starter,” said Coach Scelfo. “Those three guys are rotating around. We gave them equal reps all spring long. That’ll happen over the summer and we’ll do the same thing in fall camp. You know, we’ve been playing two quarterbacks all along, but we want to find out who that guy can be or if it’s two guys or if it’s all three.”

The Lions open the 2023 season at Mississippi State on Sept. 2.