HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office has placed baseball and softball season tickets on sale for the upcoming 2023 season.

Renewals for current season ticket holders were mailed before the Christmas holidays and include a deadline of Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, to guarantee same-seat availability. After that date, all reserved tickets will be available to the public for purchase.

Fans can renew or purchase tickets by calling (985) 549-5466 or stopping by the office in West Strawberry Stadium. Office hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Fridays. Season ticket holders also have the option to secure seats by returning their letter in the self-addressed envelope provided with renewal.

General admission and family packs at baseball are currently available for new purchases. Fans wishing to purchase new reserved seats may join a waiting list. General admission baseball season tickets cost $130 per seat. A family plan that includes two adult and two youth (ages 3-12) general admission tickets is also available for $250.

A 29-game home slate at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field includes nonconference games against preseason No. 1-ranked LSU, No. 18-ranked Southern Miss, UL Lafayette, South Alabama and Memphis.

Softball season ticket packages are available for either reserved chairbacks ($80) or general admission ($60) seats.

An 18-game home softball schedule, which includes the annual Lion Classic, begins Feb. 10 with Southeastern hosting Missouri State at North Oak Park. Other non-conference games include LSU, ULM and Louisiana Tech.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Southeastern Athletics enforces a clear bag policy for all ticketed events. The policy mirrors the safety precautions required for entrance to professional and collegiate sporting venues throughout the country. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/Clear.



DIAMOND CLUB / HOME RUN CLUB / S CLUB

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the baseball or softball program are encouraged to join the Diamond Club (baseball) or Home Run Club (softball). Southeastern baseball and softball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.

All membership fees and donations to the clubs are available for the exclusive use of the respective programs. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com.

