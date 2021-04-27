Source: Marshall Faulk a candidate for Southern head coaching vacancy

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 6: Former St. Louis Rams running back Marshal Faulk (R) and his agent Rocky Arceneaux pose with Faulk’s bust at the Enshrinement Ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6, 2011 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Geaux Nation’s Jared Joseph confirmed with a source that Marshall Faulk, a former Super Bowl Champion, NFL Most Valuable Player and seven-time Pro Bowl’er, is a candidate for the head coaching job at Southern University.

Faulk was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Jaguars vacancy comes after former head coach Dawson Odums took the same position at Norfolk State this offseason.

A source with close knowledge of the coaching search confirmed Southern has made initial contact with Faulk.

The 12-year pro works for the NFL Network as an analyst but hasn’t taken a head coaching job since his playing days.

