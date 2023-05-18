DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of college scouts flocked to Wildcat Stadium Wednesday night to see the Edna Karr Cougars and Destrehan Wildcats go head-to-head in their spring scrimmage.

The two are considered football power in their respective divisions with the Wildcats fresh off a Division I non-select state title and the Edna Karr Cougars always in contention.

Sophomore quarterbacks John Johnson and Jackson Fields gave their head coaches a lot to be excited about this fall.

Johnson and Fields combined for eight touchdown passes in today’s scrimmage (across several different situations) with Johnson accounting for five of those throwing scores.

“Number one, hats off to Destrehan trying to clean the scrimmage,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown during the post-game media scrum. “Hats off to our guys and the coaching staff, coaching them up, coaching them hard. You know, this is one of the better spring games I’ve seen in a while.”

Here are the scoring plays:

John Johnson opened the scrimmage with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Wilson.

After a Destrehan interception, Edna Karr would come back minutes later with a 15-yard touchdown run from Dezemen Favorite.

The first Wildcat score of the scrimmage came on a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Fields to Makylon Smothers.

Karr would answer with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Floyd Jones.

Jackson Fields would lead the Wildcats down the field and cap off their scoring drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Greg Wilfred.

The teams would condense the field to their opponent’s 25-yard line and the Cougars take advantage.

Edna Karr opened with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Wilson.

Destrehan standout running back, Shane Lee, would punch it in from 15 yards out to continue the Wildcats’ scoring.

Johnson would find Taron Francis for a 20-yard touchdown before closing out the period with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Raghi Dennis.

In the live quarter, opposing running backs would find the endzone on a ten-yard run from Favorite and a Shane Lee touchdown reception to close out the scrimmage with a 7-7 tie.

“That’s why we play Edna Karr every year because we know the type of job Coach Brown and his staff does,” Destrehan head coach Marcus Scott told WGNO Sports. “We know it’s going to be a hard-fought. It is a great measuring stick for us and we know we have a lot of stuff to work on and we just look forward to this game because we know we want to become better after playing Edna Karr.”