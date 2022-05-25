NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — He loves to eat, almost as he loves to run – and he runs very fast.

University of New Orleans sophomore Ismael Kone won the Southland Conference 100 meters in Birmingham, Ala., with a time of 9.94 seconds.

It is the third-fastest time in the NCAA this season.



So, the Lone Star State native’s on to the NCAA regionals, and maybe to the championships themselves.



And the University of Texas-Arlington transfer’s diet includes a pair of New Orleans staples.

“I am really a fan of Smoothie King and Chick-fil-A,” Kone told WGNO Sports. “Everybody knows me for that.”

When asked how often, the speedster said with a smile, “Every day … damn near. They should sponsor me, by the way.”

Kone will compete in the East Regionals in Bloomington, Ind., later this month.