METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Catholic 10-run ruled John Curtis in five innings in Game 1, not allowing a hit.

The following night, the Bears defeated Curtis, 3-0.

Since a loss on March 25, Catholic has allowed three runs or fewer in every game.

“The pressure is absolutely on them,” said Raiders head coach Frank Cazeaux. “They are number 5 in the country. The Raiders are 13th in the select in state. We are just going to play hard. We have the right guy on the mound see what happens.”

Rummel traveled in back-to-back weeks to Shreveport, La., defeating Captain Shreve and Northwood. But those were the best two-out-of-three series.

The LHSAA Division I Select semifinals are single-game formats, which Rummel’s Coach Cazeaux believes helps his team.

“Like I said, they are number 5 in the country,” he explained. “We only have to beat them once.”

Last year, the select schools played their tournament in Hammond, La., in front of huge crowds, but they are back in Sulphur, La., at 2 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon.

WGNO asked Cazeaux if he’d rather be in Hammond.

“Yes, Southeastern was excellent,” he admitted. “The committee did a great job with it. We’ll see.”