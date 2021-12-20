NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) – The 2021 chapter of Ragin’ Cajuns football ended on Saturday night.

And if you like happy endings, you’d love this book.

Louisiana Football earned its 13th straight win in the New Orleans Bowl with a 36-21 victory over Marshall.

It was the last game for the most decorated senior class in program history and the first game for new head coach Mike Desormeaux.

This is the third straight season the Cajuns have captured at least 10 wins and a bowl championship. It’s the new standard for UL.

“Setting the bar high,” senior quarterback Levi Lewis says. “Setting the standard for guys that are coming in, guys that are recruits, guys that are still here and coming back to play next year. We’re just setting the bar high knowing that what we’re doing here, what we’ve done it can be accomplished.”

“From January to now, all the hard work that we did, it just shows how much hard work we did from the beginning,” freshman running back Emani Bailey says. “We all just played as a team and we were able to execute on that.”

“It was really important for me to come out and finish the right way for them and hit the big kicks especially in these close games,” senior kicker Nate Snyder says. “I just wanted to go out the right way and have fun with it. So that helped a lot.”

“This team, this defense, this offense, we keep composure,” sophomore safety Kam Pedescleaux says. “The second half adjustments is something that we pride ourselves on. We just got in the locker room, made the adjustments, executed and got the job done.”