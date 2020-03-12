SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament canceled in Nashville amid coronavirus outbreak

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

According to reports, the decision comes after many concerns about possible exposure to the spread of the coronavirus.

