SEC, LSU suspending athletics activity for all sports

In coordination with the Southeastern Conference, all member institutions, including LSU Athletics, will suspend both practice and competition for all sports through April 15. The decision comes in conjunction with preventative measures taken by the SEC, NCAA and campus officials in regard to the spread of COVID-19.

All sports will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings will conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.

“There’s nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and community,” said Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “This decision did not come lightly for anyone. This is an extraordinary measure, but a necessary one for the greater good.”

LSU has encouraged students living on campus to return home. Student-athletes who choose to remain at LSU will continue to receive the necessary daily services including food, medical care and housing. Student-athlete academic services and tutoring will continue to be facilitated through the Cox Communications Academic Center.

For accurate and timely updates from an official source please visit lsu.edu/coronavirus or one of LSU’s official social media sites.