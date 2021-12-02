SBC title game is familiar territory for experience-driven Cajuns

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is preparing his team for the conference championship game at Cajun Field on Saturday.

The Cajuns are no strangers to these games as winners of the Sun Belt West the last four years.

They played the title game two out of the last three years, with 2020’s game being canceled due to COVID within Coastal Carolina’s program.

The majority of this roster has experience in this championship game, which Coach Napier says is valuable.

“I think there’s value in having been there before,” Napier says. “If nothing less, just the lessons that you learn along the way. A lot of these guys are playing in their fourth championship game. I should say third, but last year we did everything but play that game. I think there’s an expectation, a standard.”

“We’ve all been in that game,” Napier says. “We know how important it is to not have a hot head, cool down relax. Play the game as it is and just be a leader like you’re supposed to.”

“We’ve all been in that game,” sophomore running back Chris Smith says. “We know how important it is to not have a hot head, cool down relax. Play the game as it is and just be a leader like you’re supposed to.”