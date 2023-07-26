New Orleans, La. – The Sun Belt Conference’s final day of its football media days, happened on Wednesday.

For the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, they met will the media on Tuesday and continue to expect a high level of play for the upcoming season.

UL, one of four teams with five consecutive bowl appearences, that’s consistency! Cajuns Head Coach Michael Desormeaux wants that to continue to be the standard, all the while reaching for more.

At Sun Belt Media Days, Coach Des chatted with us about creating “the Standard!” The message is clear and the blueprint to a successful season is laid out.

He says, “It’s pretty simple! the first goal is to win the west, then the sun belt conference, and then, you want to get into position where in 2024, they are talking about playoff expansion and the top non-power five conference is gonna get a shot in the playoffs. For us to do that though, we are going to have to stack up year after year. This year is important for us in the big picture! For right now, we want to host the conference championship and play it on our field. And in the future, if you want to be one of those teams in contention, to do something nationally, then you have to do it year in year out!”

The Cajuns open the football season on Sept. 2nd vs. Northwestern State.

