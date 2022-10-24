RUSSELLVILLE, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University senior, Lena Milosevic, claimed a flight title at the Great American Conference Individual Championships on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This makes 3 flight titles for Milosevic in her career.

Milosevic beat out Southeastern’s Vanessa Nitu 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and Arkansas Tech’s Daniela Baez 6-4, 6-4 in the finals to claim the championship. She adds this to her collection of championships with a Flight 3 title in 2019 and Flight 2 Titles in 2021 and 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Teammates Tamiya Lintz and Greta Wallin also found victories with Lintz claiming the Flight 7 title and Wallin winning the consolation of Flight 3.

The women of the SAU Tennis team notched 11 singles match victories and two doubles match victories between both main and consolation play over the two days in Russellville.

This championship was the final tournament for the Muleriders this fall with the spring season starting in February.

You can stay up to date with the Mulerider sports team by visiting www.muleriderathletics.com or visiting their social media pages on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @muleridersports.