Sargent scores again for Bremen in 1-1 draw with Cologne

Cologne’s Jannes Horn, left, and Bremen’s Joshua Sargent, front right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Werder Bremen in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — American forward Josh Sargent scored for the second straight Bundesliga game only for Cologne to come back and draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen in their relegation fight on Sunday.

Cologne was the more active team in a first half of few chances, but Bremen improved after the break. Sargent scored in the 66th minute when he was left free at the back post to head in Romano Schmid’s deep cross.

It was Sargent’s fourth league goal this season, a week after he scored Bremen’s winner against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leonardo Bittencourt and Milot Rashica missed more chances for the visitors before Cologne eventually found an equalizer.

Jonas Hector scored in the 83rd when Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka was unable to catch the ball under pressure from substitute Emmanuel Dennis and it fell kindly for the Cologne captain to score from close range. A VAR check confirmed it was a goal despite the visitors’ protests.

The draw left Cologne just four points above the relegation zone while Bremen has a nine-point cushion.

BIELEFELD DEBUT

Arminia Bielefeld claimed a valuable point with a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin in the late game.

It was Bielefeld’s first game under new coach Frank Kramer, and he oversaw a battling performance that put an end to a five-game run of conceding three goals or more.

Spectators watching at home had to wait until the 74th minute for the first big chance, missed by Union substitute Keita Endo, who had another good chance saved by goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Union missed the chance to move two points behind sixth-place Borussia Dortmund, while Bielefeld remains in the relegation playoff place.

Bielefeld hosts Bremen on Wednesday in a 20th-round game put back due to coronavirus infections.

