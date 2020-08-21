San Diego Slammers: Hosmer hits historic HR, Pads top Texas

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer reacts after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in the majors to launch grand slams in four straight games, and the Padres needed an unearned run in the 10th inning for a wild, 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

The Padres swept the four-game, home-and-home series, with a slam in each one.

Hosmer’s go-ahead shot against Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right field wall and into the seats for a 5-2 lead. Austin Hedges, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Machado were aboard for Hosmer’s third career slam and fifth homer this season.

Earlier this week, Tatis, Machado and Wil Myers slammed the Rangers.

The Padres’ slams in three straight games had been the most in the big leagues since 2006 and the most in the NL the Cleveland Spiders did it in 1895 against the Boston Beaneaters.

San Diego’s bullpen had another shaky performance, allowing the Rangers to twice overcome deficits in the late innings. The Padres didn’t use reliever Drew Pomeranz even though rookie manager Jayce Tingler has said he is healthy.

With the score tied at 7 in the 10th and Myers on second, rookie Jake Cronenworth singled to center and fielder Scott Heineman bobbled the ball, allowing Myers to score.

The Padres also won in the 10th on Wednesday night on Machado’s walkoff grand slam.

San Diego needed consecutive homers from Ty France and Hedges in the eighth inning to go up 7-6. Nick Solak homered leading off the ninth to tie it at 7 for the Rangers, his second.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) got the win and Luis Garcia (0-1) the loss.

But the Padres’ porous bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. The Rangers tied it at 5 with two outs in the seventh against Michel Báez when Danny Santana cleared the bases on what was ruled a double when the ball popped out of center fielder Trent Grisham’s glove.

Jose Trevino hit a go-ahead single off Luis Patiño in the eighth.

San Diego regained the lead when France and Hedges hit consecutive homers with one out in the bottom of the inning off Jesse Chavez.

The Padres’ grand slam barrage started with Tatis’ drive Monday night at Texas, when the 21-year-old star shortstop hit an opposite-field shot on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres leading by seven runs in a game they won 14-4. That angered the Rangers, and even Tingler initially wasn’t too happy because Tatis missed a take sign before homering. The next day, Tingler said he was happy with the end result.

Myers hit a slam in a 6-4 win at Texas on Tuesday and Machado connected Wednesday night for a 6-3 win.

Jose Trevino had given the Rangers the lead with a two-run homer off Dinelson Lamet in the fifth.

Lamet held Texas hitless through four innings, but the Rangers ran up his pitch count and finally got to him in the fifth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a leadoff single and Trevino followed with his first homer.

Myers’ single in the first brought in Machado.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Placed SS Elvis Andrus (lower back strain) and OF Willie Calhoun (strained left hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Andrus appeared in Wednesday night’s loss but hadn’t started for three straight games. Calhoun was hurt running out a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th of Wednesday night’s loss. To take their places on the roster, RHP Kyle Cody was recalled from the alternate training site and INF Yadiel Rivera was selected from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Kolby Allard (0-1, 5.25 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Seattle, which counters with LHP Nick Margevicius (0-1, 3.14).

Padres: RHP Garrett Richards (1-1, 3.45) is scheduled to start the opener of a home three-game series against the Houston Astros, who counter with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 5.47). Houston has won eight in a row.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports