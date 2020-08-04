Reports: Sun Belt sticking to 12-game schedule

Multiple reports on Monday bringing some light to what the Sun Belt may have planned for this football season.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Keff Ciardello of Austin Statesman, and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN all saying the Sun Belt will play its original 12-game schedule. All eight conference games would be included.

Sun Belt schools to play original 12-game schedules, including 8 conference games, sources told @Stadium. 1st report by @Keff_C. Teams not required to, but may replace canceled nonconference games as needed. Sun Belt title game could be pushed back 1 week to Dec. 12, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 3, 2020

Breaking: #TXST and #SMU have agreed to move up the season opener in San Marcos from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29. Sun Belt keeping nonconference and eight-game conference schedule. Official announcement coming later today. #TXST will begin fall camp this morning. — Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) August 3, 2020

Can confirm reports from @Keff_C and @Brett_McMurphy that #SunBelt is sticking with its 12-game football schedule (8 conference, 4 non-conference) and replacing non-league games that have been canceled by other leagues, per sources. League presidents are meeting this AM. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 3, 2020

McMurphy also reporting that teams may replace any canceled non-conference games, but they would not be required to.

There is also speculation that the Sun Belt title game, which the Cajuns have played in the past two seasons, could be pushed back one week to December 12th.

No official word yet from the Sun Belt or the University of Louisiana Department of Athletics.