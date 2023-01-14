NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane Green Wave football team had a reminder of one of the program’s biggest achievements delivered on Friday.

The Goodyear Tire “Art of the Green Wave” arrived at Yulman Stadium following the team’s thriller win over USC in the Cotton Bowl earlier this month. The win was part of the Wave’s monumental season that also brought with it an AAC title — a first in Tulane history.

IMAGES: Tulane Green Wave tire art arrives on campus after Cotton Bowl victory

And of course, after a historic season, the celebration doesn’t stop there! On Saturday, January 21, Tulane is hosting “A Celebration Like No Other” tailgate on the Berger Family Lawn at 12 p.m.