LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season.



Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.).



Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at Tupelo High School. Fields was selected to play in the Mississippi North-South All-Star Game and was one of the top 20 players at the Larry Hughes Elite Camp in St. Louis, Mo.



As a junior, Fields helped THS to a 25-4 record and a No. 8 ranking in Mississippi by MaxPreps.com.



“London is a talented combo guard who can really defend and shoot,” Marlin said. “He has great character and comes from a great family. We are extremely happy to have him as part of our Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball family.”



Nannucci, a 6-4 left-hander, played three years in Spain beginning with Canterbury Academy as a freshman before playing at Gran Canaria and CB Novaschool. Nannucci, who carries dual citizenship in Italy and the United States, competed at the 2018 CP3 Middle School Combine and attended the 2019 Phenom National Camp in San Diego, Calif.



“Gio is a mature young man with great upside,” Marlin added. “He is a student of the game and has a great feel for the game as well. At 6-foot-4 and left-handed, he can create from the wing position and is an excellent passer. We are excited to add another high character student athlete to our storied program.”



