Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna was set to make his first professional start when Germany's Bundesliga resumed Saturday following a two-month break cause by the new coronavirus, but the 17-year-old American got hurt during warmups before Dortmund's match against Schalke.

Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Before the season was stopped by the pandemic, the attacking midfielder had 11 appearances as a substitute: eight in the Bundesliga, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.