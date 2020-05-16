Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

LDH
Update as of Friday, 5/15/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 33,837 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,382. There are currently 1,091 patients hospitalized; 132 of those on ventilators. As of 5/10/2020 there are 22,608 presumed recovered cases in the state.

