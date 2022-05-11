NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last season, Isidore Newman was firing on all cylinders against the St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons.

The defense pitched a shutout and Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“What really impressed me last year is is ability to get out of the pocket, extend plays. We kind of felt like we needed to bottle him up at times and keep him in the pocket. He did a great job of scrambling executing the scrambling, drilling, and getting the ball down the field,” says STA Head Football Coach Randell Legette.

The Falcons head into their third game of the season with a 2-0 record, averaging 38 points a game and only giving up 18.

Head Coach Randell Legette says he has been impressed by his team’s physicality.

A physicality they plan to use on Newman’s receiving corp.

“They’ve got a group of guys that are obviously on rhythm in regards to route concepts and things of that nature. So, again, we’ve got to be on our P’s and Q’s and make sure that we disrupt them,” says Legette.

Friday’s battle of unbeatens will be a solid test for a young Falcons team favored to repeat as District 10-2A champs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Isidore Newman.