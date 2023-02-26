For the 6th consecutive time, the STM Girls Soccer program earned a state soccer championship.

Here’s how the action, unfolded at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, LA.

In the 6th minute… Jadyn Mallory rewards the nice cross with a header to score the first goal of the game. Cougars take the early 1-0 lead. 37th minute… free kick for Saint Thomas More… Lakeshore’s Charlotte Murray comes up with a great save to keep the lead at 1. One minute later… Cougars attacking again… Murray deflects it.. but Brooklyn Babineaux is there to clean it up for the goal.

Before the girls won their title, the STM Boys took on Ben Franklin in the D2 State Soccer Championship. The Cougars beat Rummel to get to the title game, and this is how it unfolded from Hammond, LA.