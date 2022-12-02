The Division Four Select Playoffs feature the St. Martin’s Saints visiting two-time state champion Vermilion Catholic.

The Eagles have done it with defense. This post-season, VC has only allowed 14 points, and created numerous points off turnovers. Against Southern Lab, in the quarterfinals, 14 of VC’s 17 points were off of pick sixes.

Head Coach Broc Prejean says two things have contributed to such great defensive play, this season. “Lot of trust, and communication. Coach wiggins and the staff do a great job of preparing for every week for our opponents, and put our 11 trust each other and are in the right spots. I think each week we say we are a little nervous going in because we care a lot. When you care about something it makes you a little nervous. I don’t think it;’s pressure as much as it a desire to be successful and a desire to play in New Orleans.

Harlem Berry, their sophomore sensation at running back is a heck of a player, and Coach Genusa does a great job over there. They guys will be ready, and it’s gonna be a challenge on Friday night.”