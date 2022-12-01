High School football semi-finals and seven Acadiana area schools. One of which is the Notre Dame Pios.

They play in the Division 3 Select playoffs on Friday against St. Charles Catholic from Laplace, LA.

The Pios facing the Comets for the 3rd straight year in the semi-finals. SCC has won the previous two meetings.

But, ND no stranger to the finals either. Notre Dame has won six championships, and four under current head coach Lewis Cook.

He believe the motivation for his team, is there, for this matchup!

Notre Dame Head Coach Lewis Cook says, “We just have to play our 48 minutes and see where our chips fall. Knowing who we are playing, if you can’t get ready for those guys, especially what is happen to us the past two years. I just don’t know who you get ready for, and it’s one step away from the championship, so, yeah there is a lot riding on the game!”