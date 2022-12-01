The biggest classification in the state is 5A, or now Division One.

The new distinction of what qualifies a team as a select or non-select team has changed where, now, many teams play in the post-season.

Point and Case, The Carencro Golden Bears, now a select school and playing D1 select. The Bears coming off a big win over number one seed, Warren Easton, in the quarterfinals. Now, they host Brother Martin in the semi’s at the Open Air Cro-Dome. Quarterback Chantz Ceaser was a big key for the Bears in their victory last round.

Head Coach Tony Courville, on his quarterback. ” “Tremendous athlete fo us, and leader on and off the field, and chantz will be the first to tell you he can’t do it without the other ten guys on the field, but he’s been our go to guy all year long. We went 6-oh on the road. I’m proud about that. that’s hard to do on any level of football, and they took every trip as a business trip, sometimes young kids can take it as a field trip. They were professional and business like, everytime, and that was one of the best things we’ve done all year long. From week to week, they have been humble and tried to get better week to week! “



