LAFAYETTE, La. (WNTZ) – A full slate of game head your way Friday night as rivals take to the grid iron starting at 7pm.

Notre Dame travels to Teurlings for the 25th meeting in 26 seasons. The Rebels have won the last two, but the Pios won six prior to those two.

Notre Dame will rely on the play of a Junior Quarterback, Parker Faust, who is filling in for the injured Senior QB Jackson Link.

Pios Head Coach Lewis Cook believes with two game under his belt, Parker, has some experience to help face the tough Teurlings Rebels.

He says, “I think they’ll handle it find, Parker does have two games under his belt right now, also… It’s a little different going against these guys, but I think he will handle it well, and we will keep doing what we do.

Notre Dame Quarterback Parker Faust says, “Gotta stay ready, the guys make it easy for me out there, and I just gotta stay locked in and ready at all times.”

And Teurlings Coach Dane Charpentier knows a little bit about the junior, “He’s a competitor, I’ve been watching him compete since he was very young, and he always has that look in his eye like he would do anything to win. So we have a lot of respect for their whole team, especially their QB. We know that they play winning football.”