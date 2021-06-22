PFT Draft: Best game-saving plays in NFL history

PINEVILLE, La. – A shortened season in the spring could not stop two members of the Louisiana College football team of making their name on the national stage as Devin Briscoe was named a Second Team All-American while Micah Latin was named Second Team All-Region by D3Football.

Briscoe, a junior running back from Cecilia, La., impressed in his first season in the orange and blue, adding the D3Football Second Team All-American honor to his First Team All-American Southwest Conference honor. Briscoe rushed 96 times for 648 yards and four touchdowns during the 5-game spring 2021 season. He twice rushed for more than 200 yards in a contest, going for 202 yards and two scores against D3 power Mary Hardin-Baylor and followed that up a week later with a 231-yard one touchdown day against McMurry in the season finale.