NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Penn St. Nittany Lions defeated Iowa State, 22-12, for its second consecutive team title in the Collegiate Duals.

It was the first time that Penn St. head coach Cael Sanderson beat his alma mater in a collegiate duals finals match.

During his college career at Iowa State, Sanderson won four individual state titles and never lost a match, finishing 159-0 from 1999-2002.

He is considered by some to be the best college wrestler of all time.

