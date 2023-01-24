NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday that a recent medical evaluation on All-Star forward Zion Williamson’s injured right hamstring revealed that it is healing as expected.

The media release also stated that Williamson is making “good progress” with his recovery.

According to the Pelicans (26-21), who have lost four straight and three of the last 10, the 22-year-old Williamson will continue rehab and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Williamson has been out after sustaining the hamstring injury at Philadelphia on Jan. 2 and has missed 10 games since.

During his 29 games played, Williamson averaged 26 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists.

On Monday, star forward Brandon Ingram, who has been out since injuring his toe on Nov. 25, said he is hopeful to return to action during the team’s three-game homestand which starts with Denver Nuggets.

The Pelicans host the Western Conference-leading Nuggets (33-14) at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (Jan. 24) night.

New Orleans trails Denver by seven games.

Tipoff 7 p.m.